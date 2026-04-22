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5 Strong Factors Setting Up Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk At WWE WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia
WWE fans are already speculating about Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. The path to this dream clash could unfold through several booking decisions. Here are five steps that might lead to the showdown.
Randy Orton Ends Cody’s Title Reign
After WrestleMania 42, Randy Orton attacked Rhodes with a Punt Kick, signaling unfinished business. WWE could book a rematch at Backlash 2026, where Orton dethrones Rhodes. Losing the Undisputed Championship would free Cody to move to RAW, setting the stage for his eventual rivalry with CM Punk.
Punk Turns Heel Again
While Rhodes turning heel is possible, WWE may prefer to keep him a babyface due to his popularity. Punk, however, has thrived as a heel before. A return to his darker persona would make the feud more compelling, with Punk cutting scathing promos against Rhodes to build anticipation for WrestleMania 43.
Punk Switches To SmackDown
Since returning, Punk has been a fixture on RAW. After losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42, he could switch brands to SmackDown. This move would place him directly in Rhodes’ path, especially if Cody regains momentum on the blue brand, creating a natural collision course.
Tag Team Alliance Leading To Betrayal
WWE could pair Rhodes and Punk in the tag team division, revitalizing a stagnant scene. The duo might even capture tag titles together. On the Road to WrestleMania 43, one could betray the other, sparking a heated rivalry. This betrayal would add personal stakes to their eventual clash in Saudi Arabia.
Double Elimination At Royal Rumble
Another possible setup involves both Rhodes and Punk entering the 2027 Royal Rumble. A rare double elimination spot could sow seeds of animosity. Their rivalry would then intensify in the weeks leading to WrestleMania 43, culminating in a marquee match that fans would eagerly anticipate.
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