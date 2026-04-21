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5 Reasons Triple H Took The WWE World Heavyweight Championship From CM Punk At WrestleMania 42
CM Punk’s shocking loss of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42 stunned fans. Five reasons explain Triple H’s booking decision, from Roman Reigns’ return to Punk’s break and storyline reset.
WrestleMania’s Tradition Of Reset
WrestleMania is often treated as WWE’s reset button, where new champions are crowned and fresh stories begin. Taking the title from Punk fit this tradition, creating a new landscape for RAW and SmackDown. The decision aligned with the event’s reputation for major shake-ups.
Roman Reigns’ Long Hiatus From Titles
Roman Reigns had not held a championship since WrestleMania XL in April 2024, when Cody Rhodes dethroned him. Since then, Reigns was involved only in non-title feuds. His long absence from championship gold gave WWE reason to crown him again, making Punk’s loss at WrestleMania 42 a logical move.
CM Punk’s Need For A Break
Since winning the title, Punk worked as a full-time champion on RAW, appearing weekly and defending the belt regularly. WrestleMania provided the perfect opportunity to write him off television temporarily. Losing the championship allowed Punk to take a break before eventually returning to the red brand refreshed.
Opening Doors For Non-Title Feuds
Punk defended his championship against nearly every top RAW star. By removing the belt, WWE freed him to pursue heated rivalries outside the title picture. This opens the door for fresh feuds similar to his battles with Drew McIntyre in 2024, keeping Punk relevant without the burden of championship defenses.
Setting Up A Rematch With Roman Reigns
Reigns proved he could win without the Bloodline’s help, signaling readiness for another dominant reign. Punk’s loss sets up the possibility of a rematch later this year. If Punk rises back to the top of RAW and becomes the No. 1 contender, the revenge storyline against Reigns could headline a major event.
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