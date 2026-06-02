Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan after RCB’s second straight IPL win. Their spiritual stop, captured in viral photos, followed Anushka’s celebratory post for Kohli and the team.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma visited the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan on Tuesday. The visit came shortly after Royal Challengers Bengaluru defended their Indian Premier League crown, securing back‑to‑back titles following their 2025 victory.

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Photos circulating online showed the couple stepping out of the ashram after seeking blessings. Their arrival at Agra airport was also captured in a viral video as they made their way to Vrindavan.

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Spiritual Visit Follows RCB’s Title Win

The couple’s trip to Vrindavan coincided with RCB’s celebrations after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final. Kohli and Anushka have often spoken about spirituality and have been seen at religious gatherings together. Their repeated visits to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram highlight the importance of faith in their lives.

On Monday, Anushka marked the team’s triumph with a post on Instagram. She shared a picture of Kohli holding the trophy while she kissed his forehead. The caption featured only emojis — a victory hand sign, a heart, and folded hands — keeping the message simple yet expressive.

RCB’s second consecutive title sparked jubilant scenes both on and off the field. Anushka’s celebratory posts and dance videos added to the festive atmosphere, becoming part of the wider moment shared by fans.