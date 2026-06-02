In a major result at Norway Chess 2026, R Praggnanandhaa defeated Alireza Firouzja in classical play. Magnus Carlsen and D Gukesh won their Armageddon tie-breaks, while Wesley So maintains his lead. Bibisara Assaubayeva won to lead the women's event.

Praggnanandhaa Upsets Firouzja in Main Event

The headline result in Round 7 of Norway Chess 2026 in Oslo saw R Praggnanandhaa defeat Alireza Firouzja in classical play, producing a significant shift in the tournament standings. The Indian star outplayed Firouzja in a long, hard-fought battle before converting his advantage with precise and confident technique to secure a crucial victory. The result tightens the race at the top of the leaderboard while handing Firouzja his second classical defeat of the event.

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World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Vincent Keymer played out a closely contested classical draw after an intense encounter in which neither player managed to break through. Carlsen, however, went on to win the Armageddon tie-break to claim the extra points and stay firmly in contention near the top of the standings.

The remaining classical encounter between World Champion D Gukesh and Wesley So also ended in a hard-fought draw after a tense battle. Gukesh, however, went on to win the Armageddon tie-break, securing the additional points on offer.

Main Event Standings

Following Round 7 of Norway Chess 2026, Wesley So continues to lead the standings with 12.5 points, while Alireza Firouzja remains in second place on 10 points. World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, Vincent Keymer, and R Praggnanandhaa are all closely grouped behind on 9 points, keeping the title race finely poised heading into the final rounds.

Assaubayeva Strengthens Lead in Women's Tournament

Bibisara Assaubayeva produced the standout result of the day in Norway Chess Women, registering a crucial classical victory to strengthen her lead at the top of the standings. Playing with the white pieces against Zhu Jiner, Assaubayeva seized control after a testing middlegame and converted her advantage with assured technique. The win secured a full three points and provided a significant boost as the tournament heads into its decisive phase.

Elsewhere, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh played out a tense draw in classical play. Divya, however, struck back in the Armageddon tie-break, winning with the black pieces to claim the bonus points and further close the gap on the leader.

Reigning Women's World Champion Ju Wenjun and Anna Muzychuk also shared the points after a closely fought classical encounter. Muzychuk later prevailed in Armageddon, collecting valuable additional points to remain firmly in contention near the top of the table.

Women's Tournament Standings

Following round seven, Bibisara Assaubayeva leads the Norway Chess Women's with 12.5 points. Divya Deshmukh remains second with 10 points, while Anna Muzychuk is close behind with 9.5 points. (ANI)