IPL 2026: 5 Stars Who Might Hang Up Their Boots After This Season
The IPL 2026 season is wrapping up, and for some big names, this could be their last hurrah. Besides MS Dhoni, four other star cricketers might just announce their retirement.
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1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni
MS Dhoni's name, a heartbeat for millions, is at the top of this list. Under Thala's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings won the IPL trophy a whopping five times. Although he is part of the CSK squad this season, a knee injury has kept him from playing a single match. It seems almost certain that the 44-year-old Dhoni will retire from the IPL after this season.
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2. Ajinkya Rahane
Senior player Ajinkya Rahane is second on this list. This season has not been kind to the 37-year-old star. As the captain for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahane has struggled badly with his batting. In the 12 matches he has played in IPL 2026 so far, he scored just 251 runs at an average of 22.82. Looking at his poor form, KKR is very unlikely to retain him. Word is, Rahane is also thinking about announcing his retirement from the IPL.
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3. Ishant Sharma
Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who has an impressive record of 311 Test wickets for India, is third on this list. Ishant is part of the Gujarat Titans team this season but hasn't gotten a chance to play a single match yet. The Gujarat franchise is now giving more importance to younger players. Because of this, there's a buzz in cricket circles that the 37-year-old star bowler's IPL career has hit a full stop.
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4. Trent Boult
The fourth name on this potential retirement list is New Zealand's star pacer, Trent Boult. There was a time when even world-class batsmen feared Boult's speed and swing. But for the last two years, Boult hasn't been taking wickets like he used to. Playing for the Mumbai Indians this season, his performance was very disappointing, and he was even dropped from the team. This suggests that Trent Boult's IPL career might just be over after 2026.
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5. Sunil Narine
The most shocking name on this list is West Indies' legendary T20 spinner, Sunil Narine. Just this season, Narine crossed the 200-wicket milestone in the IPL. He also set a record by becoming the first overseas player to play 200 IPL matches. Even at 37, Narine is working his spin magic. However, sources say Narine has decided to say goodbye to the IPL on a high note. That's why he might also step away from the IPL after this season.
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