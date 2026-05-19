2 5 Image Credit : ANI

2. Ajinkya Rahane

Senior player Ajinkya Rahane is second on this list. This season has not been kind to the 37-year-old star. As the captain for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahane has struggled badly with his batting. In the 12 matches he has played in IPL 2026 so far, he scored just 251 runs at an average of 22.82. Looking at his poor form, KKR is very unlikely to retain him. Word is, Rahane is also thinking about announcing his retirement from the IPL.