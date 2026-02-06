- Home
- Sports
- 5 Records Smriti Mandhana Shattered During RCB’s Historic WPL 2026 Final Victory Over Delhi Capitals
5 Records Smriti Mandhana Shattered During RCB’s Historic WPL 2026 Final Victory Over Delhi Capitals
Smriti Mandhana rewrote WPL history in the 2026 final with a series of record-breaking feats. From fastest fifty to highest partnership, the RCB skipper’s performance sealed her legacy and delivered Bengaluru’s second league crown.
First captain to win Orange Cap and WPL title
Mandhana became the first skipper in WPL history to claim both the Orange Cap and the championship in the same season. She finished with 377 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 153.25, including three fifties. Harmanpreet Kaur followed as the second-highest run scorer with 342 runs. Before Mandhana, Meg Lanning had won the Orange Cap in 2023 but ended as runner-up, while Ellyse Perry (2024) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2025) claimed the honor in subsequent seasons.
Highest individual score in a WPL final
Her 41-ball 87, laced with 12 fours and three sixes, set a new benchmark for the highest individual score in a WPL final. The previous best was Harmanpreet’s 66 in the 2025 summit clash. Georgia Voll also surpassed that mark in the same game, scoring 79 off 54 deliveries.
First RCB batter with 1,000-plus runs
Mandhana crossed the 1,000-run milestone for RCB, becoming the first batter from the franchise to achieve the feat. Her tally now stands at 1,023 runs from 35 matches, averaging 31 at a strike rate of 136.76. She overtook Ellyse Perry’s 972 runs and is currently the fifth-highest run scorer in WPL history, joining Nat Sciver-Brunt, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shafali Verma in the elite club.
Highest partnership in WPL history
In the final, Mandhana and Voll stitched together 165 runs for the second wicket, the highest partnership ever recorded in the WPL. The previous record was 162 between Lanning and Shafali in 2023. Mandhana and Voll had already built a 142-run stand earlier in the 2026 season, underlining their formidable pairing.
Fastest fifty in a WPL final
Mandhana reached her half-century in just 23 balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty in a WPL final. Jemimah Rodrigues had briefly held the mark earlier in the same match with a 32-ball fifty. Harmanpreet’s 33-ball effort in 2025 and Voll’s 37-ball fifty in 2026 were also notable, but Mandhana’s blitz redefined the standard.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.