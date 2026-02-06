Mandhana became the first skipper in WPL history to claim both the Orange Cap and the championship in the same season. She finished with 377 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 153.25, including three fifties. Harmanpreet Kaur followed as the second-highest run scorer with 342 runs. Before Mandhana, Meg Lanning had won the Orange Cap in 2023 but ended as runner-up, while Ellyse Perry (2024) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2025) claimed the honor in subsequent seasons.