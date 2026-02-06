Virat Kohli’s powerful message to Smriti Mandhana lit up celebrations as RCB created history, clinching both IPL and WPL titles. A record chase in the WPL 2026 final sealed their golden era and silenced critics forever.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history on Thursday night, becoming the first franchise to hold both the IPL and WPL titles at the same time. The victory in the Women’s Premier League 2026 final marked a defining moment for the team, and Virat Kohli was quick to salute captain Smriti Mandhana and her squad with an emotional message.

Taking to social media moments after the win, Kohli praised the resilience and spirit of the women’s side. “Champions again. Keeping the RCB flag flying high and something that each one of you can be proud of,” he wrote. “To Smriti and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans.”

The triumph carried echoes of RCB’s breakthrough in 2024, when Mandhana led the women’s team to their first major title. That victory ended years of frustration for the Bengaluru outfit, long considered one of the most-followed yet underachieving franchises. The men’s team followed suit in 2025, lifting the IPL trophy under Rajat Patidar’s leadership, finally giving Kohli the championship glory he had chased for nearly two decades.

The 2026 final at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara was a spectacle of high drama and record-breaking performances. Delhi Capitals, contesting their fourth straight final, posted a formidable 203 for 4, powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ fluent 57. It was the highest total ever recorded in a WPL final, leaving RCB with a daunting chase.

Mandhana rose to the challenge with a captain’s knock that will be remembered as one of the finest in tournament history. Her blistering 87 off 41 balls set the tone, while Georgia Voll’s composed 79 provided the perfect foil. Together, they stitched a 165-run stand that dismantled Delhi’s bowling attack. Despite late nerves, RCB crossed the finish line with two balls to spare, completing the highest successful chase in WPL history.

The win sealed RCB’s second WPL crown, adding to their 2024 success, and cemented the 2025–26 season as the franchise’s golden era. Dominant throughout the campaign, the women’s team won six of eight league matches to secure a direct berth in the final. Mandhana’s consistency was unmatched, as she finished with the Orange Cap, proving that captaincy only sharpened her batting brilliance.