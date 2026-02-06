Rishabh Pant has named Abhishek Sharma the most dangerous batter in world cricket, praising his fearless consistency and process-driven success. Pant also shared Rahul Dravid’s advice that shaped his mindset on emotional balance and resilience.

in world cricket at present, highlighting the youngster’s consistency and fearless approach at the top of the order. Speaking at India Today’s Salaam Cricket, Pant stressed that Abhishek’s current form is built on process and belief, not chance.

“Going by current form, it is Abhishek Sharma. He is so consistent. Even in the IPL, he has maintained his peak, which means his process works and he is backing it with belief. Every day cannot be tukka,” Pant said.

Pant, himself known for his aggressive batting style, underlined that sustained success across multiple IPL seasons reflects a player’s quality and mental strength. He pointed out that Abhishek’s ability to deliver consistently is proof of his maturity and readiness for the highest level.

The left-hander is set to feature in his maiden T20 World Cup, entering the tournament as one of the most prolific batters in the format. Since his international debut in mid-2024, Abhishek has amassed close to 1,300 runs in 38 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 195, underlining his impact as a top-order force.

Pant also reflected on the influence of former India head coach Rahul Dravid on his own career. He revealed that Dravid’s advice continues to shape his mindset, particularly when it comes to handling the emotional highs and lows of professional sport.

“I think the key is not thinking about it too much and not dwelling on it. There’s one really good line I learnt from Rahul (Dravid) bhai. He always told me one thing: ‘Rishabh, no matter what happens, try to be the same person when you score a hundred and when you score a zero,’” Pant said.

The wicketkeeper-batter admitted that maintaining emotional balance is among the toughest challenges for any athlete. “I think, as an athlete, that’s the hardest thing to do — to remain who you are. Emotions sometimes get the better of you, but that line always stays with me. So personally, I try that. Whether I score zero or a hundred, I want to be the same guy. Maybe when I get out, it hurts more. I don’t enjoy scoring runs as much as I feel the pain of getting out,” he concluded.