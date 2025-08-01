Image Credit : Getty

R-Truth is unpredictable right now, and that’s exactly why he could strike again. He already beat Black with a rollup win three weeks ago, but his character isn’t one to let things go. If Carmelo Hayes gets involved in the match, R-Truth jumping in to even the odds makes perfect sense.

This sets up a possible tag match scenario, Priest and Truth vs. Hayes and Black, something fans would love to see. R-Truth’s current gimmick supports chaos, and there’s no telling when he’ll show up next.