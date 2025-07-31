Image Credit : Getty

Drake Morreaux has been grinding hard in WWE’s Legends & Future Great (LFG) series, where rookies compete for an NXT shot. But what many might not know is that he’s Roxanne Perez’s real-life partner.

While Perez has carved her own path in The Judgment Day, winning and defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez, Morreaux could soon follow suit. A surprise SummerSlam appearance, perhaps helping his girlfriend and Rodriguez retain their gold could be the moment that propels him into the big leagues.

Joining The Judgment Day after such a moment would add emotional depth to the group. It’d also solidify Roxanne’s role as a central figure in the faction, not just a new recruit replacing Liv Morgan.