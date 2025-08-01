Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso’s relationship is always on edge. Even when they’re on the same side, the tension simmers. The two are set to team up again at SummerSlam. But if things don’t go Roman’s way, he could lash out.

If the cousins lose, especially if Jey gets pinned then Reigns may finally snap. A post-match assault would be shocking, but it fits their complicated story. Reigns turning on Jey again might just reignite his more vicious persona.