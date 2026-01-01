- Home
- Sports
- 5 Major International Cricket Events To Watch Out For In 2026 Including Men’s T20 World Cup
5 Major International Cricket Events To Watch Out For In 2026 Including Men’s T20 World Cup
Cricket fans can look forward to a packed calendar in 2026, with several international tournaments, tours lined up. From global events to continental competitions, the year promises action. Here are 5 major cricketing events to watch out for in 2026.
2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
India and Sri Lanka will co-host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from February 7 to March 8. Twenty teams will compete, divided into four groups of five. India, placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, United States, and Netherlands, will aim to defend their crown. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, with Axar Patel as vice-captain. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, followed by semifinals and the final.
2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
England will host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from June 12 to July 5. New Zealand enter the tournament as defending champions, having won their maiden title in 2024 against South Africa in Dubai. India, runners-up in 2020, will be determined to secure their first title. The competition is expected to showcase thrilling encounters as teams battle for supremacy in the shortest format.
2026 Asian Games
Cricket will return to the Asian Games, scheduled in Japan from September 19 to October 4. The Asian Cricket Council confirmed the inclusion of the sport, with 10 men’s and eight women’s teams set to participate based on rankings. This will be cricket’s fourth appearance at the Games, following its debut in Guangzhou in 2010. India are the defending champions in both men’s and women’s categories, having won gold in Hangzhou in 2023.
India Tour Of New Zealand
India will tour New Zealand in October-November 2026 as part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The itinerary includes two Test matches and three ODIs. Historically, India have struggled in New Zealand, winning only five of 25 Tests played there. With 10 defeats and 10 draws, the challenge remains significant. The series will test India’s ability to adapt to tough conditions and improve their record in red-ball cricket.
Australia Tour Of South Africa
Australia will visit South Africa in September-October 2026 for three Tests and three ODIs, also part of the WTC cycle. Matches between these two sides have traditionally produced gripping contests across formats. With both teams known for their competitive spirit, fans can expect another closely fought series. The exact schedule is yet to be finalized, but anticipation is already building for this clash.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.