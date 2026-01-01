India and Sri Lanka will co-host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from February 7 to March 8. Twenty teams will compete, divided into four groups of five. India, placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, United States, and Netherlands, will aim to defend their crown. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, with Axar Patel as vice-captain. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, followed by semifinals and the final.