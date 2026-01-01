MS Dhoni welcomed 2026 with family in Phuket as CSK coach Stephen Fleming confirmed Sanju Samson’s signing for succession planning ahead of IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, shared a family photograph on Instagram to welcome 2026, featuring the Chennai Super Kings legend, his wife, and their daughter Ziva celebrating in Phuket, Thailand. The post, captioned “Happy New Year to all,” quickly drew attention from fans, highlighting Dhoni’s enduring popularity even after retiring from international cricket in 2020.

The 44‑year‑old wicketkeeper‑batter remains committed to the IPL, continuing with CSK in the 2026 edition. Dhoni captained the franchise in parts of the 2025 season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined by an elbow injury. His presence continues to attract massive crowds, with supporters eager to witness him in action despite speculation about how long he will remain in the league.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming addressed the team’s plans during the IPL 2026 auction, confirming the signing of Sanju Samson as part of succession planning. Fleming noted that while Dhoni remains central to the franchise, the management is preparing for the future. “At some point MS Dhoni will move on,” Fleming said, adding that Samson’s international quality makes him a strong candidate to eventually fill the leadership role.

Fleming explained that the decision was not only about strengthening the batting lineup but also about ensuring long‑term stability. He emphasized the importance of refreshing the squad and looking ahead to what Chennai will resemble in six years, rather than focusing solely on immediate results.

The Super Kings endured a difficult 2025 campaign, finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their history. Despite the setback, Dhoni’s influence on the team remains significant, both on and off the field. His leadership continues to inspire younger players, while his popularity ensures CSK’s matches remain among the most watched in the tournament.

IPL 2026 is expected to begin on March 26, with CSK aiming to bounce back from last season’s struggles. Fans will be closely monitoring Dhoni’s role in the campaign, as well as Samson’s integration into the squad. The combination of Dhoni’s experience and Samson’s potential represents a pivotal moment in the franchise’s journey.