A Unitree humanoid robot accidentally hit a child during a dance routine in Shaanxi, China. The viral video has sparked debate over public safety and readiness of robots for unsupervised demonstrations.

A public demonstration in China’s Shaanxi province turned unsettling on March 21 when a humanoid robot accidentally struck a young boy in the face. The incident, captured on video, quickly spread across social media platforms.

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The footage shows the robot performing spins and kicks inside a cordoned‑off area before its arm swung into a child standing nearby. Handlers rushed in to restrain the machine, though it continued its programmed routine in the centre of the ring.

Viral Reaction And Safety Debate

The robot involved is believed to be the G1 humanoid model from Unitree Robotics. Weighing around 35 kilograms and priced from $13,500, the machine is designed for research, education, and commercial use, with 23 degrees of freedom in its joints.

Online reaction was swift. “What a dangerous performance,” wrote one user. Another noted the child saw the arm coming but could not move away in time. A third remarked that being struck by metal is genuinely painful.

Beyond individual comments, broader concerns emerged about public safety. One observer on X argued that the incident showed humanoid robots are not ready for unsupervised public use.

This is not the first time Unitree robots have been linked to safety issues. Earlier this year, one robot accidentally kicked its handler. More recently, another was detained by police in Macau after frightening an elderly woman so severely she required hospitalization.