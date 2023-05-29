Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FBK Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra pulls out after suffering muscle strain

    First Published May 29, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    FBK Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra was all set to participate in the competition as a warm-up preparation ahead of the Asian Games 2023. However, he recently suffered a muscle strain, forcing him to pull out of it.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Reigning Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday said he has suffered a muscle strain and was pulling out of next month's FBK Games as a precautionary measure. "Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, I and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury," the world No. 1 wrote on Twitter.

    "Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success," added Chopra. A World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event, the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands is scheduled on June 4.

    ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra creates history again; becomes 1st Indian to attain World No.1 rank in men's javelin throw

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    The 25-year-old, who enjoyed a perfect start to the season by winning the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m, is likely to be back in action at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 13. "Injuries are part of the journey, but it's never easy. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June," Neeraj concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

