FBK Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra pulls out after suffering muscle strain

FBK Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra was all set to participate in the competition as a warm-up preparation ahead of the Asian Games 2023. However, he recently suffered a muscle strain, forcing him to pull out of it.

Image credit: PTI

Reigning Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday said he has suffered a muscle strain and was pulling out of next month's FBK Games as a precautionary measure. "Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, I and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury," the world No. 1 wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success," added Chopra. A World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event, the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands is scheduled on June 4.

