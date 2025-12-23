Image Credit : Getty

WWE leaned hard into repeats across brands, serving matchups fans already saw in 2025. On RAW, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY kept circling the Kabuki Warriors, a feud that spilled into WarGames and lingered post‑PLE. Asuka shockingly beat Ripley in a singles bout, even though Ripley defeated Asuka back in September.

The pattern extended to Judgment Day vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, who traded wins, this time with Liv Morgan mixed in. With so much talent available, endlessly revisiting the same combinations blunts momentum and makes big moments feel smaller.