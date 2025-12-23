Image Credit : Getty

Randy Orton has already won the Royal Rumble twice, cementing his legacy. Recently absent from programming, Orton left off feuding with Drew McIntyre while backing Cody Rhodes. He also had unfinished business with Jacob Fatu, but no developments have followed. A third Rumble victory would be overkill, especially since he already had title shots against Cena and Rhodes in recent years. WWE should focus on elevating newer talent instead of revisiting Orton’s past glory.