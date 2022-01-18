  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Unhappy with match postponements, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel calls for clarity

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    The EPL 2021-22 has seen numerous matches getting postponed due to COVID outbreaks. Thomas Tuchel is left confused by it, while he has demanded clarity on the postponements.

    The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) has been hit with several match postponements, mainly due to COVID outbreaks in the camps of a few of the participating clubs. While Chelsea itself suffered the same fate, too many postponements are confusing. As a result, The Blues' head coach Thomas Tuchel has demanded greater clarity on the postponements from the EPL.

    "I feel strongly that we need clarity and consistency in the decision-making, and maybe, we lack this a little bit. I don't need to know all the details, but maybe, the fans need to know. I believe in the rules still because if I start doubting or not believing, where does this end? I get the information, and I accept it. I don't lose my energy with decisions that I have zero influence in," Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's rearranged fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

    While some postponements are related to COVID, some also happen to be because of injured players. Also, some clubs lack players in terms of those taking part in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Consequently, Tuchel has demanded more transparency about the reason for the matches being postponed.

    "I don't have a solution. I get asked consistently, and other managers get asked, but this is simply not a question for coaches. Suppose you get asked these questions all the time. In that case, there's obviously not enough clarity, so I'm voting for clarity and consistency in the decision-making," Tuchel was quoted as saying by Chelsea's official website.

    In the meantime, on Monday, Tuchel received a special honour after being adjudged the Best Men's Coach of the Year during FIFA The Best 2021 awards. "It is pretty surreal. I am overwhelmed and a bit uncomfortable. I enjoy the journey and the club. It is a good fit. The company on the journey is so good. We lost a bit of track to Manchester City in the league, but we follow our goals still and be the best version of ourselves," he reacted after winning the prize.

