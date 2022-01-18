EPL 2021-22: Unhappy with match postponements, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel calls for clarity

The EPL 2021-22 has seen numerous matches getting postponed due to COVID outbreaks. Thomas Tuchel is left confused by it, while he has demanded clarity on the postponements.

The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) has been hit with several match postponements, mainly due to COVID outbreaks in the camps of a few of the participating clubs. While Chelsea itself suffered the same fate, too many postponements are confusing. As a result, The Blues' head coach Thomas Tuchel has demanded greater clarity on the postponements from the EPL.

"I feel strongly that we need clarity and consistency in the decision-making, and maybe, we lack this a little bit. I don't need to know all the details, but maybe, the fans need to know. I believe in the rules still because if I start doubting or not believing, where does this end? I get the information, and I accept it. I don't lose my energy with decisions that I have zero influence in," Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's rearranged fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday. ALSO READ: Revealed! Ronaldo, Kane, Bale and Neuer voted for FIFA 'The Best' Men's Player of 2021 winner Lewandowski

While some postponements are related to COVID, some also happen to be because of injured players. Also, some clubs lack players in terms of those taking part in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Consequently, Tuchel has demanded more transparency about the reason for the matches being postponed.

"I don't have a solution. I get asked consistently, and other managers get asked, but this is simply not a question for coaches. Suppose you get asked these questions all the time. In that case, there's obviously not enough clarity, so I'm voting for clarity and consistency in the decision-making," Tuchel was quoted as saying by Chelsea's official website. ALSO READ: FIFA The Best 2021 - Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player award; Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in World XI