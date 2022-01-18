  • Facebook
    FIFA The Best 2021: Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player award; Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in World XI

    Robert Lewandowski has won FIFA The Best 2021 award for the best player for the second time. Cristiano Ronaldo won a special prize, while Lionel Messi made it to the World XI.

    FIFA The Best 2021: Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player award; Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in World XI-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Zürich, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 1:16 AM IST
    The 2021 FIFA The Best awards were given out on Monday night. Held at the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) headquarters in Zurich, awards across categories were distributed, mostly virtually. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski of Poland won the Men's Player of the Year award for the second successive time.

    "Thank you I am very honoured to win this trophy. I feel very proud. This belongs to my teammates and coaches. I never dream about breaking this record. To score 41 in 29 games, if you ask me that a few years ago if it is possible, I would tell you it is impossible. I also say to him thank you. He set so many records, and to me, it was always the next step to try and break it," said Lewandowski after winning the award.

    ALSO READ: Who will replace Rafa Benitez as Everton manager? Roberto Martinez leading contender; Wayne Rooney an option

    Among the other contenders for the Men's award happened to be Lionel Messi of Argentina and Mohamed Salah of Egypt. In the meantime, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal won the special prize for scoring the all-time most goals in international football. Meanwhile, Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski, along with Erlang Haaland, were among the ones to make it to the FIFA World XI of the year.

    "It is a dream. First of all, I have to thank my teammates in the national team in the last 20 years that I used to play with. The record was 109. So, six ahead. I am so proud. It is a special award from Fifa, an organisation I respect greatly. I also have to thank my family. Soon I will be a father again. I am proud. It is great to be the goalscorer of all time," stated Ronaldo after winning his special award.

    ALSO READ: Manchester City eyes 2 alternatives in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FIFPRO (@fifpro)

    "I still have the passion for the game and to score goals. I have played football since I was five years old. When I go to the pitch, my motivation is still there, even in training. Even 37 soon, I feel good. I keep working hard. I love the game and have a passion. I want to continue. I hope to play maybe four or five years. It is all mental. If you treat your body good, when you need it, it will give back," Ronaldo concluded.

    Below is the complete list of all the award winners:

    • FIFA Men's Player - Lewandowski
    • FIFA Women's Player - Alexia Putellas
    • FIFA Men's World XI: Donnarumma; Dias, Bonucci, Alaba; Jorginho, Kante, De Bruyne; Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandowski, Messi
    • FIFA Women's World XI: Chistiane Endler; Lucy Bronze, Wendy Renard, Mille Bright, Magdalena Erikkson; Estafania Banini, Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea; Vivianne Miedema, Marta, Alex Morgan
    • FIFA Fan Award - Denmark and Finland Fans
    • FIFA Men's Coach - Thomas Tuchel
    • FIFA Women's Coach - Emma Hayes
    • FIFA Fair Play Award - Denmark National Team and Staff
    • FIFA Puskas Award - Erik Lamela
    • FIFA Men's Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy
    • FIFA Women's Goalkeeper - Christiane Endler
    • FIFA Special Award - Christine Sinclair
    • FIFA Special Award - Ronaldo
    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 1:16 AM IST
