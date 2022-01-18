FIFA The Best 2021: Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player award; Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in World XI

Robert Lewandowski has won FIFA The Best 2021 award for the best player for the second time. Cristiano Ronaldo won a special prize, while Lionel Messi made it to the World XI.

The 2021 FIFA The Best awards were given out on Monday night. Held at the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) headquarters in Zurich, awards across categories were distributed, mostly virtually. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski of Poland won the Men's Player of the Year award for the second successive time.

"Thank you I am very honoured to win this trophy. I feel very proud. This belongs to my teammates and coaches. I never dream about breaking this record. To score 41 in 29 games, if you ask me that a few years ago if it is possible, I would tell you it is impossible. I also say to him thank you. He set so many records, and to me, it was always the next step to try and break it," said Lewandowski after winning the award.

Among the other contenders for the Men's award happened to be Lionel Messi of Argentina and Mohamed Salah of Egypt. In the meantime, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal won the special prize for scoring the all-time most goals in international football. Meanwhile, Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski, along with Erlang Haaland, were among the ones to make it to the FIFA World XI of the year.

"It is a dream. First of all, I have to thank my teammates in the national team in the last 20 years that I used to play with. The record was 109. So, six ahead. I am so proud. It is a special award from Fifa, an organisation I respect greatly. I also have to thank my family. Soon I will be a father again. I am proud. It is great to be the goalscorer of all time," stated Ronaldo after winning his special award.

"I still have the passion for the game and to score goals. I have played football since I was five years old. When I go to the pitch, my motivation is still there, even in training. Even 37 soon, I feel good. I keep working hard. I love the game and have a passion. I want to continue. I hope to play maybe four or five years. It is all mental. If you treat your body good, when you need it, it will give back," Ronaldo concluded.

Below is the complete list of all the award winners: