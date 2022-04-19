EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick suggests Manchester United should learn from Liverpool

On Tuesday, Manchester United has an uphill task against Liverpool in EPL 2021-22. Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick feels the club should learn from The Reds.

It will Top Tuesday in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL), as record 20-time former champion Manchester United takes on Liverpool at Anfield. While the hosts are vying for the title against defending champion Manchester City, the visitors are struggling for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, the Red Devils' caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick feels that his club should learn from The Reds.

Ahead of Tuesday's clash, Rangnick admitted, "I don't think a club like Manchester United can afford to take three or four years to achieve that [title win]. And, I don't believe that it is necessary. We spoke about Liverpool earlier on and how long it took for them. After two or three windows, if you know what you are looking for. If you don't know what, you'll always be looking for the needle in a haystack, but if you know what kind of football you want to play and what kind of profiles for each position, it is about finding them. Not only finding them but convincing them to come."

"Liverpool finished eighth [in 2015-16]. The year after, they didn't play [European] football at all, so the full focus in the second season of Jurgen was on the Premier League and the national cup competitions. Then, it took, I don't know, two transfer windows. But, even in the other transfer windows that came later on, they just made a lot of very, very good transfers and signings. This is what it's all about," added Rangnick. ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy passes away; Twitter condoles

