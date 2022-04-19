EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick suggests Manchester United should learn from Liverpool
On Tuesday, Manchester United has an uphill task against Liverpool in EPL 2021-22. Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick feels the club should learn from The Reds.
Image credit: Getty
It will Top Tuesday in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL), as record 20-time former champion Manchester United takes on Liverpool at Anfield. While the hosts are vying for the title against defending champion Manchester City, the visitors are struggling for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, the Red Devils' caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick feels that his club should learn from The Reds.
Rangnick feels that although United has struggled to win the EPL title for the past decade, it will not take three or four years to get the job done. He also believes that it is not rocket science to turn things around. However, he feels that the side has some hard work to do, while Liverpool can inspire it.
Ahead of Tuesday's clash, Rangnick admitted, "I don't think a club like Manchester United can afford to take three or four years to achieve that [title win]. And, I don't believe that it is necessary. We spoke about Liverpool earlier on and how long it took for them. After two or three windows, if you know what you are looking for. If you don't know what, you'll always be looking for the needle in a haystack, but if you know what kind of football you want to play and what kind of profiles for each position, it is about finding them. Not only finding them but convincing them to come."
"Liverpool finished eighth [in 2015-16]. The year after, they didn't play [European] football at all, so the full focus in the second season of Jurgen was on the Premier League and the national cup competitions. Then, it took, I don't know, two transfer windows. But, even in the other transfer windows that came later on, they just made a lot of very, very good transfers and signings. This is what it's all about," added Rangnick.
When Klopp handed Liverpool the EPL title in 2019-20, it was its first in 30 years. However, Rangnick has declared that it would not be the case for United, as the job to get things on the track is pretty straightforward for the club.