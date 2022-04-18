EPL 2021-22: When I prepared for the United game, I didn't think about Rangnick - Klopp

Liverpool and Manchester United clash in the EPL 2021-22 on Tuesday. It would be Jurgen Klopp's first meeting with Ralf Rangnick in the tournament.

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Tuesday, Liverpool will be meeting fierce rival Manchester United in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) at Anfield in Liverpool. The match will be vital for both sides, as the hosts vie for the title while the visitors are struggling for a top-four finish. It will be the maiden clash of the two German managers, Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Ralf Rangnick (United).

Image Credit: Getty Images

Image Credit: Getty Images

Klopp spoke about his relationship with Rangnick on Monday as he said, "No, we didn't have contact since he was at United. I think that's mutual respect. I respect his job; he respects my job. I cannot make it a Klopp-Rangnick or Rangnick-Klopp game. I don't want to. I respect him for everything he did during his career – he did incredible jobs wherever he was."

Image Credit: Getty Images

"He [Rangnick] took a difficult one at United, that's clear. There are big expectations with these things, but no time to get there. In our business, it's like this. You can see the changes he made and the parts he improved, but that's it. When I prepared for the United game, I didn't think about Ralf at that moment. You watch the games and prepare for this team," added Klopp. ALSO READ: 'Time to unbalance the scale': Ronaldo eyes new challenge after 60th career hat-trick

Image Credit: Getty Images