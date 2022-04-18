EPL 2021-22: When I prepared for the United game, I didn't think about Rangnick - Klopp
Liverpool and Manchester United clash in the EPL 2021-22 on Tuesday. It would be Jurgen Klopp's first meeting with Ralf Rangnick in the tournament.
Image Credit: Getty Images
On Tuesday, Liverpool will be meeting fierce rival Manchester United in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) at Anfield in Liverpool. The match will be vital for both sides, as the hosts vie for the title while the visitors are struggling for a top-four finish. It will be the maiden clash of the two German managers, Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Ralf Rangnick (United).
Image Credit: Getty Images
Klopp and Rangnick had considerable success in Germany. Notably, Rangnick became famous for his high-pressing style, which Klopp adapted and attracted top success with Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. Both the managers will be meeting for the 14th time, with Klopp winning just a couple and losing five.
ALSO READ: Man United fans breathe sigh of relief after Bruno Fernandes escapes car crash unhurt
Image Credit: Getty Images
Klopp spoke about his relationship with Rangnick on Monday as he said, "No, we didn't have contact since he was at United. I think that's mutual respect. I respect his job; he respects my job. I cannot make it a Klopp-Rangnick or Rangnick-Klopp game. I don't want to. I respect him for everything he did during his career – he did incredible jobs wherever he was."
Image Credit: Getty Images
"He [Rangnick] took a difficult one at United, that's clear. There are big expectations with these things, but no time to get there. In our business, it's like this. You can see the changes he made and the parts he improved, but that's it. When I prepared for the United game, I didn't think about Ralf at that moment. You watch the games and prepare for this team," added Klopp.
ALSO READ: 'Time to unbalance the scale': Ronaldo eyes new challenge after 60th career hat-trick
Image Credit: Getty Images
Rangnick has endured a tough time since taking charge at Old Trafford. While he is set to be replaced by current Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag, he will look to help United attain the top-four and confirm its UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth to allow the incoming Dutchman something to work for. While he had the option of becoming a permanent manager, he is almost sure to take up the consultancy role at the club.