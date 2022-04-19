Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy passes away; Twitter condoles

    Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his newborn baby boy. He has requested privacy for his family, while fans condoled the same on Twitter.

    Cristiano Ronaldo baby boy passes away; Twitter condoles-ayh
    Manchester, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 12:46 AM IST

    It was a sad day for Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday. He lost his newborn baby boy. His girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez was expecting to give birth to twins, which happened to be a girl and a boy. Unfortunately, the boy couldn't make it, while the girl remained fine. Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to mourn his grave loss.

    Ronaldo and Georgina announced the same on his social media handles, as he wrote, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

    ALSO READ: 'Time to unbalance the scale': Ronaldo eyes new challenge after 60th career hat-trick

    "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," the statement concluded.

    It was Georgina's second pregnancy with Ronaldo. She earlier had given birth to a daughter Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro. The couple has been dating since 2017. The Portuguese was already a father to four children, two boys (Junior and Mateo) and two daughters (Alana and Eva). While he has not revealed the name of Junior's mother, Mateo and Eva came through surrogacy.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Ralf Rangnick yet to decide on Ronaldo's future following Norwich City hat-trick

    Ronaldo is coming off a fine on-field outing from last weekend. On Saturday, he scored a hat-trick to give Manchester United a 3-2 win over Norwich City in the English Premier League (EPL 2021-22). It happened to be his 60th career hat-trick and 50th in his club career.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 12:46 AM IST
