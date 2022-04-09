EPL 2021-22, Matchday 32 prediction: Manchester City-Liverpool clash to set course for title race

The EPL 2021-22 will conduct its Matchday 32 proceedings this weekend. Here, we present the preview of the top matches and predict the winners.

Matchday 32 of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) will be held this weekend. All the top clubs will be in action, while the clash between defending champion Manchester City and Liverpool will decide the course for the title race. In the same light, we present the gameweek preview involving the top clubs and predict the winners.

Manchester United should not take Everton lightly

Seventh-placed United travels to take on a relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday. Both teams have not been in the best of forms lately. However, the hosts' condition is miserable. Yet, the visitors cannot afford to take them lightly. A win for the Red Devils could take them to the fifth spot, while a loss could seep it dropping to eighth.

Prediction: United wins 2-1 ALSO READ: Guardiola best coach in the world, says Liverpool's Klopp ahead of clash against Man City

Chelsea might have to toil against Southampton

Third-placed Chelsea travels to face 12th-placed Southampton on Saturday. While the visitors might be substantial on papers, the ongoing transition at the club has disturbed all, and it could turn out to be a tricky tie against the hosts. The result might not affect The Blues' league positioning, but it might affect their top-four chances significantly.

Prediction: Chelsea wins 3-1

Arsenal should have it easy against Brighton and Hove Albion

Fifth-placed Arsenal is set to host 13th-placed Brighton on Saturday. It has a renewed hope of finishing in the top four, thanks to its uplifting performances of late. Although it should be an easy ride at home for the Gunners, they should be somewhat careful against the unpredictable Seagulls. A win could take Arsenal to the fourth, while a loss could drop it to the seventh.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-0 ALSO READ: Here's why Erling Haaland has snubbed Manchester United for the second time

Tottenham Hotspur looks to make a statement against Aston Villa

Fourth-placed Tottenham is in a battle with Arsenal for the top four. As it prepares to travel to take on 11th-placed Villa on Saturday, it should be a cakewalk for the Spurs. However, since January, the Villans have made a remarkable transformation, especially after head coach Steven Gerrard came in, and the visitors need to be careful here. While a win keeps Tottenham at fourth, a defeat could drop it to sixth.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-1

Can Leicester City annihilate Crystal Palace?

Tenth-placed Leicester will be hosting the ninth-placed Palace on Sunday. Although the Foxes are the batter side on papers, the performance of the Eagles has been commendable. Thus, Leicester is set to have a battle in its hand. A victory could take it to ninth, while a defeat might drop it to as low as 13th.

Prediction: Palace wins 2-1 ALSO READ: Rooney's admission - Every player, barring Messi, is jealous of Ronaldo

West Ham United aims to run past Brentford

Sixth-placed West Ham has had a great run this season, as it prepares for a soothing encounter against 15th-placed Brentford away from home on Sunday, which should be a quick ride for the former. A win could help the Hammers rise to the fourth, while a loss might drop it to the eighth.

Prediction: 1-1 draw

