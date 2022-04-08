Here's why Erling Haaland has snubbed Manchester United for the second time

Erling Haaland has reportedly dismissed any interest from Manchester United this summer because of fears the Red Devils 'could not match his ambitions'.

Sensational striker Erling Haaland, who has a 63 million-pound release clause, has reportedly snubbed any interest from Manchester United this summer. Wanted by several of Europe's leading clubs, the Borussia Dortmund striker has scored 80 goals in 83 appearances for the Bundesliga giants since arriving from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

This is not the first time Haaland has dismissed interest in moving to Old Trafford after the 21-year-old striker was heavily linked with the Red Devils due to his connections with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Also read: 9 years after Man United departure, Sir Alex Ferguson still earns more than Harry Maguire per week

According to ESPN, Haaland's representatives have informed United that he won't be moving to Old Trafford this summer because the striker feels the club 'cannot match his ambitions'. The report adds that the Norweigian's decision is not motivated by money but centres on his concern that the Red Devils remain ill-equipped to challenge for major honours.

Manchester City is ready to make Haaland the highest-paid player in England. As reports recently suggested, the Premier League champions are frontrunners in the race and Real Madrid for the sensational forward. United, who are closing in on hiring Ajax manager Erik ten Hag this summer, were reportedly willing to match any financial package put on the table by Pep Guardiola's side or any other interested party.

However, in a damning indictment of where United are at, the Norwegian's representatives told the Red Devils that the quality of the 'sporting project' would come first, and Haaland's decision will not be based on financial benefit.

