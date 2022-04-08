Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Erling Haaland has snubbed Manchester United for the second time

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    Erling Haaland has reportedly dismissed any interest from Manchester United this summer because of fears the Red Devils 'could not match his ambitions'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Sensational striker Erling Haaland, who has a 63 million-pound release clause, has reportedly snubbed any interest from Manchester United this summer. Wanted by several of Europe's leading clubs, the Borussia Dortmund striker has scored 80 goals in 83 appearances for the Bundesliga giants since arriving from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    This is not the first time Haaland has dismissed interest in moving to Old Trafford after the 21-year-old striker was heavily linked with the Red Devils due to his connections with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

    Also read: 9 years after Man United departure, Sir Alex Ferguson still earns more than Harry Maguire per week

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to ESPN, Haaland's representatives have informed United that he won't be moving to Old Trafford this summer because the striker feels the club 'cannot match his ambitions'. The report adds that the Norweigian's decision is not motivated by money but centres on his concern that the Red Devils remain ill-equipped to challenge for major honours.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester City is ready to make Haaland the highest-paid player in England. As reports recently suggested, the Premier League champions are frontrunners in the race and Real Madrid for the sensational forward. United, who are closing in on hiring Ajax manager Erik ten Hag this summer, were reportedly willing to match any financial package put on the table by Pep Guardiola's side or any other interested party.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, in a damning indictment of where United are at, the Norwegian's representatives told the Red Devils that the quality of the 'sporting project' would come first, and Haaland's decision will not be based on financial benefit.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to reports, Haaland's United snub came before they moved to the brink of hiring Ten Hag. So it remains to be seen whether the chance of paying for the highly-rated Dutchman will change the Dortmund striker's mind.

    Also read: 'Man United is a great club': Erik ten Hag breaks silence on taking Old Trafford job

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps snt

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood-ayh

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood

    Australian Grand Prix Sebastian Vettel's 'scooter' ride at end of FP1 under scanner fans entertained snt

    Australian GP: Vettel's 'scooter' ride at end of FP1 under scanner; fans entertained

    IPL 2022: Fans demand investigation after RR's Chahal reveals spine-chilling incident from 2013 season snt

    IPL 2022: Fans demand investigation after RR's Chahal reveals spine-chilling incident from 2013 season

    Recent Stories

    FAQ Centre's fortified rice supply announcement

    FAQ: All about Centre's fortified rice supply announcement

    Summer eye care: These kitchen ingredients can help you keep your eyes relaxed and healthy-dnm

    Summer eye care: These kitchen ingredients can help you keep your eyes relaxed and healthy

    Missing girl body recovered from parked car inside Asaram Bapu's ashram in UP-dnm

    Missing girl’s body recovered from parked car inside Asaram Bapu’s ashram in UP

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price - adt

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price

    football These 10 inspirational quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite your fitness journey snt

    These 10 inspirational quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite your fitness journey

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon