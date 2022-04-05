EPL 2021-22, Matchday 31 review: Arsenal, Chelsea suffer shocking losses

The Matchday 31 of the 2021-22 EPL ended on Monday. All the top teams were involved in the action, with mixed results being produced, including some shocking defeats, as we review them.

The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 completed Matchday 31 commitments. All the top clubs were involved in the action. While we saw mixed results, a couple of the top sides suffered shocking losses. Also, the race for the title continues to get intense. Meanwhile, we review the matchday performances.

City defeats Burnley

Defending champion City had a leisurely visit to relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday, as goals from Kevin De Bruyne (5) and Ilkay Gündogan (25) in the first half were enough to get the job done 2-0. However, it cannot afford to slip up hereon, as Liverpool looks to be in a strong race.

Brentford stuns Chelsea at home

In one of the most shocking outings for third-placed Chelsea this season, it was stunned by 14th placed Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues were hammed 1-4, with Antonio Rüdiger (48) being the only scorer for the hosts, as the Bees launched a remarkable comeback. Chelsea might be out of the title race here. ALSO READ: Man United dressing room 'split' over Erik ten Hag's likely appointed as manager - Report

Manchester United held by Leicester City

Seventh-placed United was up against tenth-placed Leicester at Old Trafford on Saturday. Although the hosts were the favourites to see this through, it continued to struggle, as Kelechi Iheanacho (63) put the Foxes ahead before Fred (66) pulled back the equaliser. As United slips further down, it is indeed struggling for a top-four finish.

West Ham United edges past Everton

Sixth-placed West Ham was involved in a somewhat competitive match at home to a relegation-threatened Everton on Sunday. Goals from Aaron Cresswell (32) and Jarrod Bowen (59) managed to cancel out a sole goal from the Toffees to win 2-1. Nevertheless, it keeps the Hammers well in the race for the top four. ALSO READ: Ralf Rangnick has 4 recommendations to fix Manchester United's slump

Tottenham Hotspur pummels Newcastle United

Fourth-placed Tottenham was up against a shaky 15th-placed Newcastle United at home on Sunday. The Spurs put on an exotic display of gameplay while it humbled the Magpies 5-1 through goals from Ben Davies (43), Matt Doherty (48), Heung-Min Son (54), Emerson Royal (63) and Steven Bergwijn (83). Tottenham is well in the race for the top four.

