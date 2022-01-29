EPL 2021-22: Liverpool ready to pay GBP 50 million for Luis Diaz, Barcelona battles Juventus for Aubameyang

The January transfer window will remain open for three more days. Liverpool is willing to splash £50 million for Luis Diaz. Meanwhile, Barcelona is batting Juventus for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Things are all set to pick up pace in the final three days of the January transfer window. While Liverpool is making the last effort to sign winger Luis Diaz, Newcastle United is eyeing more signing. On the other hand, Barcelona and Juventus are locked in a battle to swoop striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool is currently battling with Tottenham Hotspur for Diaz. While The Reds have sent officials to Argentina to monitor Diaz during the World Cup qualifiers and discuss his signing with his agent, Spurs have seemingly agreed to his fees with Porto. However, the Argentine is interested in joining Liverpool.

Diaz was already in the Liverpool head coach Jurgen Kloop's preliminary list of transfer targets. As of now, an initial fee of £37.5 million has reportedly been agreed upon. It could be raised £12.5 million more provided the winger is successful at Anfield. However, his arrival could cast doubt on Mohamed Salah's future at the club, who is yet to extend his contract.

In the meantime, Arsenal could have to part ways with Aubameyang, with Spanish giant Barcelona and Italian giant Juventus battling for his services. However, Mundo Deportivo reports that the former is in advanced talks to sign the Gabonese. Yet, it will have to offload Ousmane Dembele first before that happens.