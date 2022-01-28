EPL 2021-22: Arsenal's Calum Chambers makes way to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

Calum Chambers has decided to move on from Arsenal. He has joined Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in a permanent move. The move is for three-and-a-half years at an undisclosed fee.

As the January transfer window draws to a close, English Premier League (EPL) team Aston Villa continued its eye-grabbing splurge. On Thursday, it signed defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal. The Englishman has signed with the Villans for three-and-a-half years at an undisclosed fee.

As a result, Chambers has become the club's fifth signing in this window. He will be joining the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Robin Olsen and Kerr Smith, who too have joined Villa this January. He will be bolstering both the centre-back and the right-back position, as he is familiar with both places.

ALSO READ: Can Cristiano Ronaldo persuade Portuguese teammate Joao Palhinha to join Manchester United this winter?

"Calum Chambers has joined Aston Villa in a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. We wish Calum all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to Arsenal over the past eight seasons. The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes," confirmed Arsenal in a statement.

In the meantime, Villa too confirmed the deal by announcing in a release that read, "Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Calum Chambers from Arsenal. The versatile defender, who can operate at both centre-back and right-back, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal. Welcome, Calum!"

ALSO READ: English Premier League announces fresh guidelines for COVID match postponements

Chambers began his senior club career with Southampton in 2012 before moving to Arsenal in 2014. Since then, he has played 122 matches for the Gunners across tournaments and has even five goals to his name. Overall, the 27-year-old has experience of playing 206 competitive games, besides having scored eight goals. He has also made three appearances for England, besides winning a title (FA Community Shield - 2014) with the club.