    Ralf Rangnick considering 4 players to leave Manchester United before January transfer window closes

    First Published Jan 28, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
    Manchester United has already let go a couple of players on loan this month. Meanwhile, two more players could leave. It could happen following the emergence of Anthony Elanga.

    Manchester United is desperate to get its 2021-22 season back on track. As the January transfer window has four days remaining, head coach Ralf Rangnick is considering letting go of four players. It is all because of the emergence of winger Anthony Elanga, as the German manager thinks about getting rid of deadweights.

    United has already let go of Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo on loan to Sevilla and Rangers, respectively. Meanwhile, sources have confirmed ESPN that a couple of more players could be leaving this month. In the meantime, Donny van de Beek could make a potential loan move to Crystal Palace, as talks regarding the same are already underway.

    Also, Jesse Lingard is another lad on the list. While Newcastle United earlier approached him over a loan move, United has reportedly blocked it. Nonetheless, the Magpies are still interested in having the Englishman. Although Rangnick was not keen on having so many players leave mid-season, Elanga's rise has compelled him to change his mind.

    ESPN also reports that there were loan interests from some clubs over Elanga. However, United has dismissed any such attractions for the Swedish U-21 winger. He is expected to get regular chances for the club soon, while he will fight for his spot along with  Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, making him a perfect fit in the 4-3-3 formation.

    On the other hand, Paul Pogba is also expected to return after recovering from a thigh injury. He is predicted to leave as a free agent next summer, while this month's move has been ruled out. He is anticipated to be returning to the United squad on February 4 during the FA Cup 2021-22 fourth-round clash against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

