EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp slams Tottenham's tactics as draw dents Liverpool's title hopes

On Saturday, Liverpool settled for a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in EPL 2021-22. As The Reds' title hopes have taken a hit, manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed Spurs' gameplay tactics.

Liverpool had to settle for a 1-1 draw against fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). Played at Anfield in Liverpool on Saturday, the draw dented The Reds' chances of title, while Spurs guaranteed itself a top-five finish. Meanwhile, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp was left unimpressed by Tottenham's gameplay.

Considering the match, it was goalless at half-time. Although Heung-Min Son put Tottenham ahead in the 56th minute, Luis Diaz levelled it in the 74th. While the hosts dominated with possession and total shots, Klopp was left frustrated by the visitors' defensive play and believed that's not the right way to play. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - RALF RANGNICK ISSUES APOLOGY TO MAN UNITED FANS AFTER ROUTING BY BRIGHTON

After the draw, Klopp said during the post-match press conference, "I am sorry, I am the wrong person to ask about [Tottenham's defending] because I don't like this kind of football. But, that is my problem. I think they are world-class and I think they should do more for the game."

"It's a game against Liverpool, they have 36 per cent possession. But, that is my problem. I cannot coach it. So, that is why I cannot do it. World-class players block all the balls. It is really difficult. Atletico Madrid is doing it. Fine, whatever, absolutely fine, it's just I can't. But yes, I respect everything they do. But, it's not me," added Klopp. ALSO READ: Sir Alex Ferguson wants Ronaldo to stay at Man United to protect his legacy?

While defending champion Manchester City remains ahead in the title race, Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will not give up on the pursuit, while it will keep going for its rare chance of a Quadruple this season. The Reds have already won the EFL Cup, while it plays Chelsea in the FA Cup final next Sunday, besides taking on Spanish champion Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final later this month.

