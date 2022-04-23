Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 34 Predictions: Arsenal-Man United, Chelsea-West Ham to headline

    The 2021-22 EPL will hold its Gameweek 34 matches this weekend. Two top games will rule the matchday as we preview and predict the winners.

    Gameweek 34 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 will be held this weekend, i.e. Saturday and Sunday. A couple of top matches have been scheduled to set the race for the top four. Meanwhile, the title race continues as we preview this matchday and predict the winners.

    Will Arsenal pile more misery on Manchester United?
    Sixth-placed United has thoroughly struggled this season, and its bid for the top four gets complicated with each passing gameweek. It travels to take on fifth-placed Arsenal on Saturday, and it will be an uphill task for the visitors, given that the hosts are coming off a commanding win over third-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. A win for the Red Devils could take it to fifth, while a defeat could land it to seventh. As for Gunners, a win could take it to fourth, while a loss could push it down to sixth.
    Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1

    Can Leicester City survive a tricky Aston Villa?
    Ninth-placed Leicester is seemingly out of the European race, while it will host 15th-placed Aston Villa on Saturday. However, the match won't be easy, as the Foxes have been highly inconsistent. A win will keep it at ninth, while a loss might drop it to as low as the 13th.
    Prediction: Leicester wins 2-1

    Manchester City wishes to rout Watford
    Defending champion and table topper, Manchester City is still not done in the title race. On Saturday, it hosts a relegation-threatened Watford, while it is expected to be an east tas for the Cityzens. A win keeps it at the top, while a defeat could take it to the second.
    Prediction: City wins 2-0

    Tottenham Hotspur aims to dismantle Brentford
    Fourth-placed Tottenham has recovered well to enter the top four. Spurs will travel to face 12th-placed Brentford on Saturday, which should be an easy job as it looks to consolidate the spot. Nonetheless, the result of the match is unlikely to affect its league positioning for now.
    Prediction: Tottenham wins 3-2

    Chelsea and West Ham United to light up a London Derby
    In the London Derby this week, third-placed Chelsea will host seventh-placed West Ham on Sunday. The match won't be easy, but the hosts will have a tide upper hand. It will be crucial for both sides, as the two are struggling to stay in the top four and battle for Europe. While The Blues will stay at third, regardless of the result, the Hammers can rise to sixth with a win, whereas a loss might push it down to eighth.
    Prediction: 1-1 draw

    Liverpool aims to rout Everton in Merseyside Derby
    The matchday will also be headlined by the Merseyside Derby, as second-placed Liverpool hosts a relegation-threatened Everton on Sunday. It seems apparent that it will be a one-sided encounter. A win for The Reds might take it to the top, while a loss will keep it at the second.
    Prediction: Liverpool wins 3-0

