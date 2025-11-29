Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis announced he will not be part of the upcoming IPL auction. After 14 seasons, he has opted to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), citing a desire for a new challenge. He was not retained by Delhi Capitals.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, and Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran, on Saturday announced he won't be participating in the upcoming IPL auction. This decision comes after 14 seasons in the Indian Premier League, during which he played for Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals.

Faf du Plessis Opts for PSL Over IPL

Du Plessis cited a desire for a new challenge and opted to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) instead. He expressed gratitude for his IPL experience, thanking fans, teammates, and coaches for their support.

Context: IPL 2026 Auction and Du Plessis' Recent Form

The 2026 IPL auction is set to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Unlike the mega auctions, the 2026 edition will be a mini auction and will be completed in a single day.

Du Plessis was in the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2025. The Delhi-based franchise has retained 17 players. However, Du Plessis was not retained by the Delhi Capitals.

Faf du Plessis had a challenging IPL 2025 with Delhi Capitals, scoring 202 runs in 9 matches at an average of 22.44.

'A Chapter Filled with Gratitude': Du Plessis' Statement

In an Instagram story, Faf du Plessis wrote, "After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person. To every coach, teammate, support staff member, and every fan who has backed me over the years - thank you. Your support has meant the world."

"Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn't goodbye - you'll see me again. This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It's an exciting step for me, a chance to experience something new, to grow as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy. A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I'm looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon."

A Look at Du Plessis' IPL Career

Du Plessis has played 154 IPL games, scoring 4773 runs at an average of 35.10 and a strike rate of 135.79, with his highest score being 96.

Du Plessis has won two IPL finals, both with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in 2018 and 2021. Du Plessis was the player of the match in the 2021 final for his 59-ball 86, which took CSK to 192 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).