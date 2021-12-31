  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City upsets Liverpool, Manchester United breezes past Burnley

    First Published Dec 31, 2021, 2:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Gameweek 20 of the EPL 2021-22 has ended. Leicester City beat Liverpool to headline the matchday. Here, we present the review of the matches involving the top sides.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, chelsea, tottenham hotspur, west ham-ayh

    The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) saw Gameweek 20 ending on Thursday night. Leicester City taking on Liverpool was the headliner clash, as it saw an upset. As for the other top sides involved, mixed results were produced without much surprise. Here, we review the matchday involving the top clubs.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, chelsea, tottenham hotspur, west ham-ayh

    Southampton shockingly manages to hold Tottenham Hotspur
    13th-placed Southampton hosted seventh-placed Tottenham on Tuesday. It was expected to be an easy win for the Spurs. However, the Saints managed to hold them off 1-1, with Harry Kane being the visitors' goal-scorer through a penalty. Relief for Brendan Rodgers, not so good for Antonio Conte.

    ALSO READ: Joao Cancelo suffers facial injuries after assault, 'appalled' Manchester City to investigate matter

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, chelsea, tottenham hotspur, west ham-ayh

    West Ham United dominates Watford
    17th-placed Watford hosted fifth-placed West Ham on Tuesday, and as expected, the latter got the job done comfortably 4-1, despite trailing initially. Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Mark Noble and Nikola Vlasic were the scorers for the Hammers, as they stay in contention for the top-four.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, chelsea, tottenham hotspur, west ham-ayh

    Leicester City edges past Liverpool
    Ninth-placed Leicester was up against third-placed Liverpool at home on Wednesday. Although The Reds were the favourites to see this through, the Foxes put their home advantage to full use, edging past 1-0, with Ademola Lookman being its eventual scorer. Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp was left furious with the lack of a competitive show.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Thomas Tuchel draws flak for saying 'stupid' to think Chelsea are in title race

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, chelsea, tottenham hotspur, west ham-ayh

    Chelsea held by Brighton and Hove Albion
    In another underperformance, second-placed Chelsea was held to a 1-1 draw by tenth-placed Brighton on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. Despite leading initially, The Blues squandered it in the final minute to the Seagulls. Romelu Lukaku scored for the hosts, as head coach Thomas Tuchel was livid.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, chelsea, tottenham hotspur, west ham-ayh

    Manchester City stays safe against Brentford
    Defending champion City travelled to take on 14th-placed Brentford on Wednesday. The Cityzens were the favourites to win, while it eventually did. Phil Foden's 16th-minute sole strike was enough, but overall, it was an under-par performance by the top-ranked side and manager Pep Guardiola might be slightly worried.

    ALSO READ: Tax sword off shoulder, David Beckham in line to bend for Knighthood

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, chelsea, tottenham hotspur, west ham-ayh

    Manchester United thrashes Burnley
    Sixth-placed United had an easy chance against 18th-placed Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday. The Red Devils did have it easy, winning 3-1, thanks to Scott McTominay, Ben Mee (own goal) and Cristiano Ronaldo. It could be the beginning of United's dominance under its interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Is Gary Kirsten interested in being English head coach?-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Is former India coach Gary Kirsten interested in being England head coach?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket, check out records-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket

    football EPL arsenal vs man city Joao Cancelo suffers facial injuries after assault appalled Manchester City to investigate matter

    Joao Cancelo suffers facial injuries after assault, 'appalled' Manchester City to investigate matter

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Kohli and co finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: India finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5

    football EPL 2021-22 chelsea vs brighton Thomas Tuchel draws flak for saying stupid to think Chelsea are in premier league title race

    EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel draws flak for saying 'stupid' to think Chelsea are in title race

    Recent Stories

    UP Samajwadi Party in trouble ahead of polls? IT raids at MLC Pushpraj Jain, 3 others for tax evasion-dnm

    Samajwadi Party in trouble ahead of polls? IT raids at MLC Pushpraj Jain, 3 others' premises for tax evasion

    Union Finance Minister chairs 46th Council meet ahead of Union Budget 2022 - ADT

    Union Finance Minister chairs 46th Council meet ahead of Union Budget 2022

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve RCB

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter - ADT

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter

    Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani-dnm

    Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon