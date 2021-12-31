EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City upsets Liverpool, Manchester United breezes past Burnley

Gameweek 20 of the EPL 2021-22 has ended. Leicester City beat Liverpool to headline the matchday. Here, we present the review of the matches involving the top sides.

The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) saw Gameweek 20 ending on Thursday night. Leicester City taking on Liverpool was the headliner clash, as it saw an upset. As for the other top sides involved, mixed results were produced without much surprise. Here, we review the matchday involving the top clubs.

Southampton shockingly manages to hold Tottenham Hotspur

13th-placed Southampton hosted seventh-placed Tottenham on Tuesday. It was expected to be an easy win for the Spurs. However, the Saints managed to hold them off 1-1, with Harry Kane being the visitors' goal-scorer through a penalty. Relief for Brendan Rodgers, not so good for Antonio Conte.

West Ham United dominates Watford

17th-placed Watford hosted fifth-placed West Ham on Tuesday, and as expected, the latter got the job done comfortably 4-1, despite trailing initially. Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Mark Noble and Nikola Vlasic were the scorers for the Hammers, as they stay in contention for the top-four.

Leicester City edges past Liverpool

Ninth-placed Leicester was up against third-placed Liverpool at home on Wednesday. Although The Reds were the favourites to see this through, the Foxes put their home advantage to full use, edging past 1-0, with Ademola Lookman being its eventual scorer. Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp was left furious with the lack of a competitive show.

Chelsea held by Brighton and Hove Albion

In another underperformance, second-placed Chelsea was held to a 1-1 draw by tenth-placed Brighton on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. Despite leading initially, The Blues squandered it in the final minute to the Seagulls. Romelu Lukaku scored for the hosts, as head coach Thomas Tuchel was livid.

Manchester City stays safe against Brentford

Defending champion City travelled to take on 14th-placed Brentford on Wednesday. The Cityzens were the favourites to win, while it eventually did. Phil Foden's 16th-minute sole strike was enough, but overall, it was an under-par performance by the top-ranked side and manager Pep Guardiola might be slightly worried.