Virat Kohli returned to India’s ODI side with two consecutive centuries against South Africa. A viral video of an elderly woman celebrating his feat showed his impact, while his performances fueled talks of a key role in the 2027 World Cup.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli delighted the fans with two consecutive centuries on his return to the national side in the ODI series against South Africa. Kohli had a brief action from cricketing action following the ODI series against Australia Down Under before featuring in the ODI leg of the ongoing home series against South Africa.

In the opening ODI at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Virat Kohli made a brilliant comeback with a 135-run knock, propelling Team India to a solid total of 349/8, which was successfully defended by the bowlers, bundling out the Proteas for 332 to secure a 17-run win. The veteran batter carried on his momentum into the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayanan Singh International in Raipur, wherein he scored 102 off 93 balls, recording his 53rd century in the format and 83rd in his international career.

His second consecutive century knock, alongside his 195-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls), guided the Men in Blue to a total of 358/5, but their efforts went in vain as the hosts lost the match by four wickets after South Africa chased down a 359-run target.

Elderly Woman in Joy over Kohli’s Century

Whenever Virat Kohli scores runs and centuries, it always brings and delightment to the fans who have followed his career over the years, showcasing his love and admiration in heartwarming and often emotional ways. An elderly woman was among many fans who could not contain their excitement when Kohli scored a century.

In a video that was posted on Reddit, an elderly woman can be seen standing in front of her TV, praying when Kohli was nearing his century in the 2nd ODI in Raipur. As soon as the veteran batter completed his 53rd ODI century, the woman could not contain her joy as she slapped before kissing and hugging the TV, overwhelmed by the moment as she celebrated Kohli’s remarkable innings.

Her joy reflects the emotions and sheer excitement that Kohli’s batting continues to evoke among fans, transcending age and generations.

In the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, Virat Kohli has amassed 237 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 118.50 and a strike rate of 111.70 in two matches so far. Moreover, Kohli has solidified his impressive ODI record against South Africa, amassing 1741 runs, including 6 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 69.64 in 33 matches.

Kohli Aims for 2027 World Cup

The two consecutive centuries in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa were not only a milestone but also an intent to signal Virat Kohli’s readiness and determination to play a key role for Team India leading up to the 2027 World Cup. After having retired from Tests and T20Is, the former India captain will feature in ODI cricket in the remainder of his career.

Though Kohli has not officially confirmed his availability for the marquee event in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, India's star batter’s participation in the ODI series against Australia and South Africa has reaffirmed his commitment to be part of India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the World Cup.

Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have a meeting with Virat Kohli, alongside selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir, to discuss his future and the way forward, after the third and final ODI of the series in Vizag, which will take place on Saturday, December 6. The discussion will likely be around India’s roadmap for the 2027 World Cup and what selectors expect from him.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is set to make his Delhi comeback in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli informed the DDCA about his availability for the 50-over domestic tournament after the reports emerged that the veteran batter refused to play the VHT amid the growing tension with Gautam Gambhir.