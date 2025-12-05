Arunachal Pradesh's Onam Gamno has been appointed captain of Team India for the upcoming Asian Cup Arm Wrestling Championship. She will be assisted by vice-captain Shrimant Jha, a celebrated para-athlete from Chhattisgarh.

Onam Gamno, Shrimant Jha to Lead Team India

The Pro Panja League proudly announces that Onam Gamno of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed captain of Team India for the upcoming Asian Cup Arm Wrestling Championship. Assisting her in leadership is Shrimant Jha from Chhattisgarh, a para-athlete who has been named vice captain. His inspiring journey as a specially-abled athlete brings strength and inclusivity to the team's leadership, as per a release from Pro Panja League.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This appointment comes at a crucial time for Arunachal Pradesh, following recent events that stirred patriotic fervour in the state. China's attempt to restrict passage for Prema Thongdok who was detained at the Shanghai airport sparked widespread unity and pride in the region, marked by collective singing of "Vande Mataram" and enthusiastic flag-waving by citizens of India's northeast.

Meet the New Leadership

Captain Onam Gamno, 27, hails from Ngopok village, PO/PS Mebo, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh. She is a decorated arm wrestler with a string of significant achievements: a silver and a bronze medal at the 2024 Asian Cup in Mumbai, a bronze medal at the 2025 National Armwrestling Championship, and two gold medals at the 2023 National Armwrestling Championship. Her consistent medal-winning performances make her a role model, especially for young athletes from India's northeast, showcasing exceptional skill and leadership on and off the table.

Vice-captain Shrimant Jha is a celebrated para-arm wrestler who recently won a silver medal at the Hungary Para Arm Wrestling World Cup. His achievement underlines his exceptional talent and determination, inspiring specially-abled athletes across the country. His selection is equally inspiring. As a specially-abled athlete, he exemplifies determination and resilience, reinforcing the team's commitment to inclusivity and excellence.

Leaders Express Pride and Confidence

Expressing pride in her role, India captain Onam Gamno shares, "I am proud to represent India on the world stage, and every move I make is for my country. I'm ready to give it my all and bring glory home to the tricolour," as quoted from a release by Pro Panja League.

Vice-captain Shrimant Jha's selection is equally inspiring. As a specially-abled athlete, he exemplifies determination and resilience, reinforcing the team's commitment to inclusivity and excellence.

Preeti Jhangiani, President People's ArmWrestling Federation of India (PAFI) and Vice President Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF), said, "We are honoured to have Onam Gamno lead Team India as captain and Shrimant Jha as vice-captain for the Asian Cup. Their appointments reflect the strength, skill, and spirit that define our league and Indian arm wrestling as a whole. Onam's leadership and Shrimant's inspiring journey as a para-athlete perfectly embody the values of determination and unity that we champion. We are confident they will lead the team with passion and bring great pride to the nation."

Championing Diversity in Arm Wrestling

These appointments highlight not only Team India's competitive ambitions but also the expanding reach of arm wrestling as an inclusive and dynamic sport. With leaders representing both the vibrant northeast region and the specially-abled community, the Pro Panja League underscores its dedication to promoting diversity, opportunity, and excellence in Indian and Asian arm wrestling.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)