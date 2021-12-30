EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel draws flak for saying 'stupid' to think Chelsea are in title race

Following their draw against Brighton, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said that it would be 'stupid' to think the Blues stand a chance to win the Premier League title amidst Covid-19 and injury woes.

Chelsea conceded a 91st-minute equaliser from Brighton's Danny Welbeck to cancel Romelu Lukaku's first-half header in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, which also saw Reece James and Andreas Christensen join the Blues' long list of injuries. Chelsea is now eight points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Chelsea vs Brighton draw was compounded by Manchester City's 10th successive win against Brentford, sealed by an early goal from England playmaker Phil Foden.

Following the draw, the Chelsea boss was asked whether their Premier League title hopes are over, to which Thomas Tuchel replied, "How should we be in it?" Explaining the current situation, Tuchel added that Chelsea have seven Covid-19 cases and five or six players are out for six or more weeks.

"How should we (Chelsea) compete in a title race? Everyone else has a full squad, everybody in training, has the full power to come through the Premier League. We would be stupid to think we can do it with Covid-19 and injuries. Just play, and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players," the German concluded.

Admitting that this is the reality of the situation, Tuchel added that the team would have to adapt to the what the situation demands. "We competed very hard for the victory at Brighton at home. I don't know what can I expect from my players in terms of physicality, intensity or minutes. Nobody knows anymore because we have not done something like this. We play trial and error and then see what we can do," Tuchel stated.

"Stop moaning and get on with it."

Following this remark from the Chelsea manager, former Aston Villa captain Gabriel Agbonlahor criticised Thomas Tuchel, saying that the Blues had a good enough squad at his disposal against the Seagulls. Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor added that there is no way the German should have reacted as he did in his post-match press conference.

"I looked at Chelsea's bench; I'll read it out to you. Havertz, Alonso, Sarr, Chalobah, Kante, Saul Niguez, Ziyech, Barkley - what's he (Tuchel) moaning about?" Agbonlahor asked.

The former English footballer went on to say that Tuchel even said after the game that he could not play any wing-backs. "Play a 4-4-2 for one game; I'm sure you (Chelsea) will survive. With Azpilicueta right-back, Chalobah, Rudiger, Alonso. Most teams in the EPL would chop your arm off for that defence. So stop moaning and get on with it," Agbonlahor concluded.

Despite Thomas Tuchel claiming it is 'stupid' to think Chelsea are in the title race, leaders' Manchester City's boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out that his side are title favourites.

Chelsea has registered only one win in the last four league games. The Blues were four points clear at the top of the table after clinching a 3-0 win at Leicester on November 20. However, the defending European Champions will start the new year out of form with a host of players missing out due to Covid-19 or injury. Chelsea's next match is against Liverpool on Sunday (January 2, 2022) in a second-versus-third game at Stamford Bridge.