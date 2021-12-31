Joao Cancelo suffers facial injuries after assault, 'appalled' Manchester City to investigate matter

In an Instagram story posted on Thursday (December 30) evening, Joao Cancelo revealed facial injuries he suffered, adding that they were sustained during the attack.

Two days before Manchester City's clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Pep Guardiola's side has suffered a major blow after the team's in-form full-back Joao Cancelo was allegedly assaulted by four attackers, who stole jewellery from him and tried to hurt his family. In an Instagram story posted on Thursday (December 30) evening, Cancelo revealed facial injuries he suffered, adding that they were sustained during the attack.

Although the Portugal defender did not mention where the attack took place, Manchester City later confirmed that Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at the 27-year-old player's home.

In his Instagram story, Cancelo posted, "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance, this is what happens."

Cancelo shared a photo that revealed a deep cut above his right eye. He added that he doesn't know how some people have such meanness. However, the most important thing for him is his family, and 'luckily they are all OK'.

Expressing confidence that he will overcome this incident, Cancelo said, "After so many obstacles in life, this is just one more, which I will overcome; Firm and strong, like always."

Following this post, Manchester City issued a statement expressing shock over the assault. The statement read: We are shocked and appalled that Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home during which Joao was also assaulted.

Confirming that the club will look into the same, City added, "Joao & his family are being supported by the Club. He is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that Manchester City staff have been with Joao Canceloto support both him and his family. The defender will be assessed physically and mentally over the next 24 hours and then decide if he will travel to London with the squad for tomorrow’s match against Arsenal.

Joao Cancelo, who has been Manchester City's key defender this season, played the entire 90 minutes in their 1-0 victory at Brentford on Wednesday night. A win extended City's lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points. Following the win, Pep Guardiola said that the title race is far from over for his side. Cancelo joined Manchester City from Juventus in August 2019, which saw Danilo move the other way as part of the deal.