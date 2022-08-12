Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Real Madrid intend on re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo? President Florentino Perez reveals

    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to attract any buyers as he intends to leave Manchester United this summer. Meanwhile, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed if his club would re-sign the Portuguese.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo announced his intentions to leave English giants Manchester United a couple of months back. Since then, his agent Jorge Mendes has worked hard to attract a suitable buyer for him but has failed so far. Most of the top clubs publicly turned down the chance to sign him, including German champion Bayern Munich and Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. There have been rumours that his former club, defending Spanish champion Real Madrid, could be his next destination. But does Los Blancos intend on re-signing him? Madrid president Florentino Perez clarified that his age could be a stumbling block.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On being asked about the situation by a reporter, Perez stated, "Sign Ronaldo? Again? He's 38 years old." At the same time, some United players are unhappy with his situation and want the saga to end that has dragged on for two months. "It is starting to annoy a lot of players now. He does have his allies in the camp, but a lot are fed up with how he is going about things," a source told The Sun.

    ALSO SEE: Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to critics as Man United gears up to bounce back

    Image credit: Getty

    Ronaldo made his fairy-tale return to United last summer from Juventus. Although he was initially linked to a transfer to United's cross-town rivals Manchester City, the club pulled off from the deal at the closing stages, with the former jumping the gun. He currently has a two-year deal with the Red Devils, which would end next year, with an option to extend a season more.

    Image credit: Getty

    Although Ronaldo finished as the season's top scorer for United, the club underperformed and ended up outside the top four, thus squandering the UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth. While the Portuese is eager to compete at the top level, the Red Devils are off to a shaky start, losing the EPL opener to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday 1-2.

