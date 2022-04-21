Did Ajax want to hold on to Erik ten Hag? Edwin van der Sar reveals

Erik ten Hag is the new Manchester United manager from the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, Ajax's CEO Edwin van der Sar has revealed if he wanted ten Hag to stay longer in Amsterdam.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It is official, as Erik ten Hag will be taking over managerial duties at Manchester United from the 2022-23 season. He has signed a three-year contract and has the option to extend it a year further. Currently, he is with Ajax until the end of the season. But did Ajax want him to sign for United?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ajax has attained great success under ten Hag, winning five titles, including a couple of Eredivisie titles. At the same time, it is the defending champion this season and is in the race to retain the crown. He has won 155 of the 210 matches with the Amsterdam-based club and lost 29, with a win percentage of 73.81%, his career-best. ALSO READ: 10 expectations every Manchester United fan has from new manager Erik ten Hag

Image Credit: Getty Images

After ten Hag's appointment with United, Ajax CEO and former United's legendary former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar said, "Four and a half years [since 2017] is a good amount of time, but we would have liked to have kept Erik at Ajax for longer. He will make the step to one of the biggest clubs in the world, in a great league."

Image Credit: Getty Images

"We owe Erik a lot of thanks for what he has achieved with Ajax so far, but we are not done yet. I will look back more extensively on his departure at the end of the season. For now, what matters is the final games of the season in which we all want to bring home the league title," added van der Sar. ALSO READ: Manchester United announces Erik ten Hag as new manager from 2022-23 season

Image Credit: Getty Images