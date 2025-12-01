PM Modi highlighted the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' initiative in Mann Ki Baat. The 51st edition was led by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in Jaipur, who lauded the PM's constant encouragement for promoting a culture of better health in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ' Fit India Sunday on Cycle ' initiative during his radio programme ' Mann Ki Baat '. PM Modi said in the 128th episode of " Mann Ki Baat " that there are many other competitions that are becoming very popular among our young friends. Many people are coming together to participate in events like " Fit India Sunday on Cycle. "These are all ways to promote fitness, as per a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Rajyavardhan Rathore leads 51st edition in Jaipur

The 51st edition of the nationwide cycling campaign was successfully held on Sunday, with Athens 2004 Olympic silver medallist and Rajasthan Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore leading the event in Jaipur. Colonel Rathore appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued encouragement to the nation in promoting a culture of better health and well-being.

Speaking at the "Sunday on Cycle" event held at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur, Colonel Rathore said that there are very few Prime Ministers in the world who make such a clear call to focus on the health and well-being of their citizens. "Narendra Modi has spoken about Fit India many times," he said.

Colonel Rathore said that, from reducing oil consumption to eating healthy food and working diligently to reduce obesity, our Prime Minister has always urged us to adopt every possible measure to stay fit, be it yoga, cycling, running, or many other methods. "The movement started in the country on Sunday, on Cycle, is a clear example of this. Around 1000 children in Jaipur are participating in it. Bicycles are also available for them," he said.

Wider Participation and Engagement

The November 30 edition of Fit India Sunday on Cycle saw journalists from across the country participating in the rally from their respective states and regions. On the occasion of the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan, a special Fit India Zone has also been set up at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, bringing together key fitness elements for a dynamic, immersive, and interactive experience for all visitors. The zone comprises three key elements: a high-energy fitness challenge zone featuring Zumba and rope skipping, with exciting prizes; a dedicated cycling zone; and a comprehensive physical and mental fitness assessment conducted by Abhinav Bindra Target Performance.

A Nationwide Community-Led Fitness Revolution

Under the guidance of Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Fit India Sundays on Cycle was launched in December 2024. "It has now become a weekly programme that reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ' Dose of Fitness, Half an Hour Daily ' and ' Fight against Obesity.' Today, Sunday, on Cycle has become a true mass movement, with common citizens across the country playing a leading role," Mandaviya said.

Over 4,000 Namo Fit India Cycling Clubs, along with millions of citizens, regularly cycle and participate every week, making this initiative a nationwide community-led fitness revolution. These clubs organise weekly events.

SAI ensures strong nationwide presence

The Sports Authority of India ensures a strong nationwide presence through Khelo India activities conducted at its network of Training Centres (STCs), including Kokrajhar in Assam, Jagatpur and Badal in Punjab, Utlu in Manipur, Kargil in Ladakh, and many others. It is also conducted every Sunday at several Khelo India Centres, including Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, and Dhenkanal, as well as 23 National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country. (ANI)