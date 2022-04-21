Manchester United announces Erik ten Hag as new manager from 2022-23 season

Erik ten Hag will be taking over managerial duties at Manchester United from the 2022-23 season. He has signed a three-year contract, with an option to extend a year.

Record 20-time former English champion Manchester United has announced its new full-time manager. Erik ten Hag will be taking over the head coach duties at Old Trafford from the 2022-23 season. After weeks of heavy speculations, the club announced on Thursday that the Dutchman would be replacing current caretaker club boss Ralf Rangnick.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men’s First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year," the club announced in a statement.

Following his appointment, ten Hag stated, “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve." ALSO READ: AGUERO, DROGBA, SCHOLES AND THREE OTHER LEGENDS HONOURED TO BE PREMIER LEAGUE HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United,” concluded ten Hag.

Ten Hag has been sensational for Ajax, having won five titles with the side to date, including a couple of Eredivisie titles. He has managed four sides, including three dutch sides and has won six championships. He was also recognised as The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year in 2019. ALSO READ: Man United's Hannibal Mejbri sends strong message after cameo against Liverpool

