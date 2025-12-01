Ireland announced its 15-player squad for the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Pacer Olly Riley will captain the side, with Reuben Wilson, playing his third U-19 WC, as vice-captain. The team is in Group A.

Ireland has announced their 15-player squad for the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup, scheduled to take place from January 15 to February 6 next year in Zimbabwe and Namibia, as per the ICC website.

The group will be led by the pace duo of Olly Riley, who will captain the side and Reuben Wilson, the vice-captain, who will participate in his third U-19 World Cup.

Ireland U-19 Squad

Ireland U-19 squad: Olly Riley (c), Reuben Wilson (vc), Alex Armstrong, Callum Armstrong, Marko Bates, Sebastian Dijkstra, Thomas Ford, Samuel Haslett, Adam Leckey, Febin Manoj, Luke Murray, Robert O'Brien, Freddie Ogilby, James West, Bruce Whaley Non-Travelling Reserves: Peter le Roux, William Shields

Coach Expresses Confidence

Ireland had qualfied to the 16-team tournament after finishing eighth in the previous edition in 2024. Head Coach Peter Johnston said the previous performance in the event has given the group belief, confidence and motivation.

"As we prepare for the Under-19s World Cup, we do so with real confidence and ambition. Ireland's best-ever finishes -- 10th in 2022 and 8th in 2024 -- give this group belief and motivation. They show we can compete with the best teams in the world. I am extremely proud of the effort and professionalism the squad has shown since September."

Preparation and Mentorship

The U-19 Ireland group have had valuable inputs from senior internationals like George Dockrell and Stuart Thompson amongst others, to mentor the players.

"Stuart Thompson has driven big physical improvements across the group, reflected clearly in recent testing", Johnston added. "It's also been great having senior internationals such as George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, and Lorcan Tucker involved as valuable mentors to this group."

Ireland's Group Stage Campaign

Ireland will begin their campaign against the defending champions Australia on January 16 at Namibia Cricket Ground, and will also lock horns against Sri Lanka and Japan, as a part of Group A games. (ANI)