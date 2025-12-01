Steve Smith, Australia’s stand-in captain, trained with black anti-glare strips under his eyes ahead of the Pink-Ball Test at the Gabba. The technique, reminiscent of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, helps reduce glare and improve visibility under lights.

Australia stand-in captain and veteran batter Steve Smith began his preparations for the upcoming second Test, which is a Pink–Ball game, of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series against England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, December 4. Australia had a brilliant start to their quest to retain the urn with a commanding 8-wicket win over Ben Stokes-led England in the Ashes series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

In the absence of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith led Australia in the opening game of the Ashes 2025 and will captain the 34-time Ashes champions again in the Pink Ball Test at the Gabba, as the regular skipper is not available as he is yet to regain his match fitness after recovering from a back injury. Australia hold an impeccable record in the Pink-Ball Test, winning 13 matches out of 14 outings, with their only defeat coming against West Indies in January 2024.

Australia’s last Pink-Ball Test was against Team India at Adelaide in December last year, where the hosts defeated the visitors by 10 wickets after chasing down just 20 runs in a dominant display under lights.

Steve Smith Gears Up for Day/Night Test

After a long break following the two-day Ashes series opener in Perth in November, Steve Smith and other Australian players returned to the nets to sharpen their skills and get match-ready ahead of the crucial Day/Night Test at the Gabba.

Steve Smith put in a long net session as the veteran Australian batter on refining his shots, timing, and footwork ahead of the Gabba Pink-Ball Test. However, the 36-year-old was spotted hitting the nets with black anti-glare strips under his eyes. When Smith wore the black strips under his eyes reminds of former West Indies batting legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who famously used black eye strips throughout his career.

In his first session ahead of the Pink-Ball Test, Steve Smith batted in the nets with the black strips under his eyes, a rare sight of the Australian batter preparing meticulously for the unique challenges posed by the pink ball and the day/night conditions at the Gabba.

Steve Smith has a good record in the Pink-Ball Test, amassing 815 runs, including a century and five fifties, at an average of 37.04 in 13 matches, showcasing his ability to adapt to the unique lighting and swing conditions under the lights, making him a key figure in Australia’s Day/Night Test success.

Why Steve Smith Likely to Wear a ‘Black Eye’ in the Pink-Ball Test?

Since batting with the black strips under his eyes during his first batting session in the nets ahead of the Pink-Ball Test, it is likely that Australia’s stand-captain to be spotted wearing the eye black in the Day/Night Test at the Gabba. But why might Steve Smith wear the black eye for the Pink-Ball Test?

The ‘black eye’ is a technique adapted to reduce glare from stadium lights during day/night matches. Since the pink ball behaves differently under lights, swinging more and reflecting stadium lights, it would be harder for the batters to pick up where the ball comes from the bowler at high speed. Though Australia have a strong batting line-up, even the experienced batters might struggle under lighting conditions at home as well.

Since the Pink-Ball Test is played under the floodlights, the eye black will absorb light and reduce the amount of reflected glare entering the eyes. By minimising the reflection of light entering the eyes, the batters can see the ball more clearly against the bright floodlights.

Steve Smith is often known for his meticulous preparation and adaptability, even though he has excelled well in challenging conditions throughout his career, and thrives on picking the tiniest cues from the bowlers. Wearing his black eye, the veteran Australian batter can maintain his signature hand-eye coordination, allowing him to keep his focus on the ball under lights during crucial moments.