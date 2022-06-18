Cristiano Ronaldo to quit Manchester United to reunite with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma?

Cristiano Ronaldo made his sensational return to Manchester United last season. However, is he on his way out after a year to reunite with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma?

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Manchester United, having made his sensational return to his former club last season from Juventus. Although he was personally good in performance, the club disappointed him, having failed to finish in the top four, finishing sixth, as it will be playing the UEFA Europa League (UEL), a tournament that Ronaldo has never featured in. As a result, reports suggest that he could leave United this summer and reunite with former United and Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho at AS Roma. It is possibly because of his unsuitability to new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag's system.

According to a La Repubblica report, Ronaldo is not confident fitting into ten Hag's press-from-the-front system, which the latter intends to implement at United. Last season, he hammered 24 goals in 38 games across competitions, but with no success in terms of titles. While he has proved that he can still contribute at the highest level, he might consider demanding a small fee for his one-year tenure in his contract and seek a move away from Old Trafford. ALSO READ: Who will win EPL 2022-23 Golden Boot? Ronaldo backed over 'young pup' Haaland

The report adds that Mourinho has enquired about Ronaldo and is mulling bringing him to Rome, which could mark his return to Serie A right after a year. However, the Portuguese manager will not be the only one to compete, as Ronnie's boyhood club Sporting CP has long pondered on having him back, which happened to be his home before he left for Sir Alex Ferguson's United in 2003.

