    Who will win EPL 2022-23 Golden Boot? Ronaldo backed over 'young pup' Haaland

    Former defender Mikael Silvestre has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to teach Manchester City's 'young pup' that there is still life in the 'old dog'.

    Manchester, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    Manchester City's new signee Erling Haaland has been pipped as the next big thing in Premier League. The 21-year-old, who scored 61 goals in 67 Bundesliga appearances, is also being pegged as a favourite to win the next season's, Golden Boot. However, former French defender Mikael Silvestre has backed the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo to teach City's 'young pup' that there is still life in the 'old dog'.

    The 5-time Premier League winner between 1999 and 2008, Silvestre was the Portuguese superstar's teammate when Ronaldo first broke into England's top-flight as a teenager. The 37-year-old, who scored 18 goals for United in his comeback season after 12 years, was behind the Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son, who had 23 strikes apiece.

    While the buzz around the Norweigian continues, Silvester has pointed out that Ronaldo's 18 goals were during a season of turmoil at Old Trafford, which also saw United miss out on Champions League qualification.

    "Haaland, to win the Golden Boot? I would rather see Cristiano win it. He was not far off last season with a dysfunctional team, so if United works this season, why not? Teach the young pup there is life in the old dog!" the Frenchman told Express UK.

    "With Harry Kane and Mo Salah, we have the best strikers in the Premier League, so whoever wins it will deserve it," he added.

    Despite his long association with Manchester United, Silvestre cannot deny that he thinks City will be the title winner once again.

    "I hope not Manchester City, but they have added Haaland to that squad, and the disappointment of not going forward with the Champions League will still be there, so they will still be hungry for more," he said.

    "The League is quite special because it is a long, long, long season, and I think they will be there. The second is Liverpool. Outside of them, it is just if Chelsea can get into the race - or United or even Arsenal and Tottenham because they finished strong," the former France international concluded.

