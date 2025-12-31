Team India will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 as the defending champions of the tournament, having won the title in 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. India is the co-host of the tournament alongside Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, and the side has a big task of defending the crown that was won by Rohit Sharma and his boys. However, the biggest challenge for Team India is to translate their recent dominance in bilateral series into a global title.

Team India will begin their quest for the title against the USA in Group A on February 7, followed by matches against Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands on February 12, 15, and 18, respectively. If the Men in Blue qualify for the final, they not only have an opportunity to script history of becoming the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title, but also the first team to win the marquee event on home soil.