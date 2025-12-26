Image Credit : Getty

2025 has been a year of milestones and memorable moments for Indian Cricket, especially winning the Women’s ODI World Cup triumph, Men’s Champions Trophy, Women’s U19 World Cup, and Blind Women’s T20 World Cup. The historic achievements of Team India across all levels in men and women over the year have set the stage for an action-packed 2026.

With 2025 coming to an end, let’s take a look major events and series for Indian cricket to watch out for in 2026.