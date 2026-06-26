- Home
- Sports
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Key Takeaways from India’s 5-Wicket Win over Bangladesh in Manchester
Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Key Takeaways from India’s 5-Wicket Win over Bangladesh in Manchester
India kept their Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal hopes alive with a 5-wicket win over Bangladesh, chasing 137. Despite fielding concerns, Shafali Verma’s 53, Shree Charani’s record spell, and Radha Yadav’s impact sealed victory.
India's Semifinal Hopes Remain Intact
Team India kept their semifinal hopes alive with a five-wicket win in the Women’s T20 World Cup Group A clash against Bangladesh at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Thursday, June 25.
With a 137-run target, the Women in Blue chased it down in 16.5 overs or with 19 balls to spare. Shafali Varma led the run chase with a brilliant 53-run knock, while Jemimah Rodrigues (26), Yastika Bhatia (23), and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (13*) helped the Women in Blue cross the finish line with 3.5 overs left to spare.
On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s crucial win over Bangladesh in Manchester.
1. India’s Catching Woes Spark Criticism
Team India might have won the match against Bangladesh, but their catching woes were a major talking point. The Women in Blue dropped four straightforward catches in the first five overs of Bangladesh’s innings, with Nandni Sharma dropping twice, while Radha Yadav and Yastika Bhatia also put down one chance each.
Opener Juairiya Ferdous was given not one but three lifelines, while Shobana Mostary was also dropped as the Bangladesh batters made the most of these fielding lapses to build a vital partnership. In the previous match against South Africa, Radha Yadav dropped two crucial catches of Marizanne Kapp, who played a match-winning knock of 81 off 45 balls.
The persistent fielding lapses have sparked widespread criticism, raising concerns about the team's preparation and catching standards, as the Women in Blue aim for a spot in the semifinals.
Also Read: IND vs IRE: India's T20I Series Against Ireland's Match Timing Rescheduled - Here's Why?
2. Shree Charani’s Record-Breaking Outing
Shree Charani once again delivered her best in the match against Bangladesh. After taking 10 wickets across three matches against Pakistan, debutants Netherlands, and South Africa, Charani added two scalps to her tally by dismantling the Bangladesh batting order with brilliant figures of 2/21 in her four overs.
The spinner’s disciplined spell, combined with subtle variations on a lively Old Trafford surface, kept the scoring in check and choked the opposition from building substantial partnerships in the middle overs, despite the opponents attempting to accelerate during the middle overs
With 12 wickets in the tournament so far, Shree Charani shattered Poonam Yadav’s Indian record of 10 wickets in a single edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Charani is just five wickets away from Amelia Kerr’s record of 15 wickets in a single Women’s T20 World Cup.
3. Radha Yadav Led Spin Fightback
After nearly a year, Radha Yadav featured in India’s T20I playing XI, and her comeback was in the most crucial match of the tournament. Being an experienced spinner in the squad, she shouldered the responsibility brilliantly to lead the spin attack and trigger a much-needed batting collapse.
As Bangladesh raced to 59/1 in 8.4 overs, Radha picked up two crucial wickets of Sobhana Mostary and Nigar Sultana to halt the partnership and peg back the opposition. From 59/2 in 8.5 overs to 120/5 in 18 overs, the opposition could add only 61 runs in the next 9.1 overs as the Indian spinners completely strangled the innings.
Radha Yadav picked up a third wicket of Ritu Moni, making her comeback to the playing XI an absolute masterstroke for Harmanpreet Kaur's side as she finished with outstanding figures of 3/28.
Also Read: IND vs IRE: What To Expect From Team India in the T20I Series Against Ireland? Here are 5 Key Things
4. Shafali Varma’s 53-Run Knock Lays Foundation
Shafali Verma resorted to her aggressive yet calculated approach during the 137-run chase, laying the perfect foundation for the Women in Blue. The explosive opener took calculated risks against the new ball, neutralising any scoreboard pressure early on.
In her 31-run opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana (8), Shafali scored 22 off 12 balls, before 31 off 22 balls in her 45-run partnership with Yastika Bhatia (23), highlighting her ability to dominate bowling attacks in high-pressure run chases. She completed her half-century in just 29 balls at a strike rate of 179.31.
Her 34-ball 53 consists of 8 fours and a six, showcasing her aggressive intent and control at the top of the order as she anchored India’s chase with a match-defining knock.
5. Qualification Remains Intricate
Though India managed to earn two crucial points from their victory against Bangladesh and bounce back from defeat against South Africa, their path to the semifinals remains highly dependent on other results and Net Run Rate (NRR) dynamics.
India are currently at the second spot with three wins and a defeat, having a NRR of +2.268. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side needs a comprehensive victory in their final group stage fixture against the six-time champions Australia to cement their place in the knockout stages. At the same time, South Africa needs to lose against Bangladesh in order to avoid NRR complications and secure a clean path to the knockout stages.
Since India have superior NRR than South Africa and Bangladesh, they remain in a strong position to advance, provided they maintain their form in the final group encounter against formidable Australia, who are on a four-match unbeaten run.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.