Team India kept their semifinal hopes alive with a five-wicket win in the Women’s T20 World Cup Group A clash against Bangladesh at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Thursday, June 25.

With a 137-run target, the Women in Blue chased it down in 16.5 overs or with 19 balls to spare. Shafali Varma led the run chase with a brilliant 53-run knock, while Jemimah Rodrigues (26), Yastika Bhatia (23), and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (13*) helped the Women in Blue cross the finish line with 3.5 overs left to spare.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s crucial win over Bangladesh in Manchester.