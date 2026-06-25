Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke hinted that star batter Phoebe Litchfield could return from a calf injury for their final group match against India at the Women's T20 World Cup after missing the last three games.

Phoebe Litchfield's potential return

Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke hinted that star batter Phoebe Litchfield could make her comeback from injury in Australia's final group-stage fixture against India at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in London on Sunday.

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Litchfield sustained a calf injury while playing a match-winning knock against the South Africa team in Manchester earlier in the tournament. Since then, she has missed Australia's last three matches, watching from the sidelines as the defending champions continued their unbeaten run in the competition.

Selection dilemma for Australia

"I think Pheebs (Litchfield) is tracking really well and hopefully will be available for the India game," Nitschke told cricket.com.au on Wednesday, as quoted by ICC. "And then, that's going to be really tough call - Pheebs is likely to come back into that No.3 position, so then we've got some decisions to make on what the set-up looks like and how to structure up. But obviously someone has come out for her," the Australia head coach added.

Young pacer Lucy Hamilton could be the player that misses out for Litchfield's impending return, while Nitschke also confirmed all-rounder Grace Harris could be in line for a recall given her experience at Lord's. "She (Harris) has played at Lord's quite a bit with the London Spirit, so she certainly throws her hat into the ring as well," Nitschke said. "She's been really unlucky so we've certainly got some options."

Stakes for the semi-finals

A win against the Women in Blue will ensure Australia finish on top of their group and enters the semi-finals unbeaten, while a loss may also prove enough for the side to reach the knockout stages.

India's crucial contest against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on the Bangladesh Women in a crucial Group A contest in the ongoing marquee tournament. The much-awaited contest will be held at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. (ANI)