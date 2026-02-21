After remaining unbeaten in the group stage, Team India will head into the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a focus on earning a place in the semifinals while continuing their quest for the title defence.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have been clubbed in Group 1 alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies. Team India will begin their Super 8 clash against South Africa, the repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup final, on Sunday, February 22, followed by crucial encounters against Zimbabwe and the West Indies on February 26 and March 1, respectively, as they aim to finish at the top and qualify for the semifinal.

As Team India begins their semifinal push, let’s take a look at what to expect from the defending champions in the Super 8 stage.