Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, has had a dream T20 World Cup 2026 campaign so far, as they remain unbeaten in the group stage, defeating Oman, Australia, and Sri Lanka, and have qualified for their maiden Super 8 in seven attempts at the marquee event. Zimbabwe has entered the Super 8 as Group B table toppers with three wins and one no-result, accumulating six points.

Zimbabwe have been clubbed in Group 1 with other respective group stage toppers, including the defending champions India, South Africa, and West Indies. Zimbabwe will play their opening Super 8 match against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the Sikandar Raza-led side will face a stern test against the experienced Indian unit in what promises to be a high-intensity clash.

India were quite dominant in the group stage and will face South Africa in their opening Super 8 match, but the match against Zimbabwe is likely to be far from straightforward.

Let’s take a look at why Zimbabwe is likely to be a threat to Team India in the Super 8